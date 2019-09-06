Champs carry on cruising

THERE seems to be no stopping reigning league champions Pas O Nadas A, who cruised to a simple 8-0 victory against Waterfall.

But it was reported that Waterfall captain Sue, playing in only her second league match, will be winning games very soon.

A much-closer clash was played out between old rivals Gaffers and The Pub, with Wolves fan Tomo hitting a 180, and Joe a 108 finish for Gaffers.

Ally replied with a 106 check-out, for The Pub, before Gaffers took the trebles, to level the scores at 4-4.

Harvey, from Mad Hatters, was clearly on form, hitting two maximums, while Steve, from Suters 20:30 Crew, replied with one of his own. But though Mad Hatters won the 180 count, Suters 18:30 Crew took the honours, with a decisive 7-1 scoreline.

It is difficult to know where it has all gone wrong for last year’s Division 2 champs. Apart from a cracking 8-0 win in Week 2, Loch Inn Bullseyes haven’t managed to capture more than one game in a match, this season.

That dreadful run continued, as they welcomed Sandys Bookie Boys, who showed how to finish, taking home a 7-1 victory.

Last year’s Division 2 runners-up, Emerald B, have also found promotion to Division 1 tough going. But they notched a second win of the season, when they travelled to Scooters A, and came away with a 6-2 win, which, undoubtedly, helped captain Jackie to celebrate her birthday.

Our Place Playboys, away to Sandys Bandits, beat them 5-3, with Ben’s 101 finish, the best on show. However, congratulations to Bandits’ Dave, who played his part in all three points they gained.

In Division 2, Pink Elephant kept their winning run intact, with an emphatic 8-0 whitewash of Marilyns.

The Club House were also in fine form, gaining a comfortable 7-1 win against Emerald Lounge.

Our Place Breakaways were beaten 6-2 on their visit to Palms Sports Bar. But well done to Dick, who, at least, won his two games, for the visitors.

Our Place Playgirls, at home to Scooters B, had double trouble, going down 6-2.

Clouseau’s were looking good, as they forged into a 4-1 lead at Sundowners, but the home side came back strongly, to claim the remaining games, for a creditable 4-4 draw.

Picasso’s won the team game, and, in the process, a 5-3 result at Naughty Nautas, while Pas’O’Nadas welcomed Club Activo, who proved too strong, and ran out 6-2 winners.