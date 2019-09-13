Ceremonial dress meeting for King and Ambassador
HUGH Elliott, the new British Ambassador to Spain, presented his credentials to King Felipe VI, officially, at a formal audience in Madrid last week, and they both wore ceremonial dress for the occasion.
The meeting occurred during a key week for the Brexit process, which, outside the politics of Westminster, had seen both UK and Spanish Governments make reassuring moves to support the protection of British expat rights.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49996
Posted by admin on Sep 13 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.