Célere Adeje: design, quality and sustainability

WITH this promotion, composed of 25 single-family homes, Vía Célere introduces design, quality and sustainability of its homes in the Canary Islands.

Célere Adeje, located in Tenerife, next to Fañabé beach, is Vía Célere’s first promotion in the Canary Islands. This residential complex, characterised by the quality and avant-garde design of the company, is composed of 25 single-family homes with two and three bedrooms, on two storeys, in addition to a ground floor with garage, storage and laundry.

The promotion also has two swimming pools, for adults and children, surrounded by green areas, in addition to a bicycle park. Likewise, the houses have an energy rating of level B, which also means an economic saving, for their inhabitants, of more than €789 per year, compared with a similar house with an energy rating of level F.

The residential complex is located in Costa Adeje, in a consolidated area that has a wide variety of infrastructures and services, ranging from health and education (such as the Costa Adeje International College) to sports facilities.

At the same time, there is also are big commercial and leisure facilities in the area, with the shopping malls Gran Sur and Plaza Duque, or the Aqualand waterpark nearby.