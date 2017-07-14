CD Tenerife jigsaw is coming together

TRAINING resumes at CD Tenerife for the new season on Monday, and more new players are beginning to check in. There’s there´s even a small, financial windfall from old enemies!

The recruiting net has been flung far and wide, and, after the capture of striker Juan Villar from Valladolid, three more new arrivals have put pen to paper.

Victor Casadesus, a 32-year-old forward, last at Levante, was born in Mallorca and came up through their youth system. His best return was 14 goals while on loan at Gimnastic in 2008-2009.

Tenerife coach Pep Marti spent most of his career at Mallorca, so should know all about his abilities.

One player returning to Santa Cruz is Juan Carlos Real, who had half-a-season with Tenerife after arriving from his home-town club, Deportivo La Coruña.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored just once in his previous spell for CDT, has spent the last two seasons playing for Romanian league side CFR Cluj.

Latest capture is Bryan Acosta, a defensive midfielder from Honduras, on a five-year deal. The 23-year-old international joins from Real España to continue the Honduras connection.

Choco Lozano has just left Tenerife after two seasons, and young prospect Darixon also came over last season, but played limited games for the reserves.

There was a surprise bonus last week when Swansea City signed Roque Mesa from Las Palmas. The 28-year-old ???? spent one season with CD Tenerife youth in 2012, and, under FIFA youth-development rules, a 30,000-euro slice of his 12.5m-euro fee goes to Tenerife.

There are still hopes that striker Nano will return from Eibar. The La Laguna-born striker left Tenerife last August for 3.2m euros, but has had a torrid time.

Eibar are insisting they will do a cash deal only, rather than loan him out. But if he goes elsewhere, Tenerife have a 10% sell-on clause.

There is also uncertainty over young Tenerife keeper Carlos Abad, who has been on loan at Real Madrid B for two seasons. But they never took up the option to buy.

Tottenham are reported to be keen on snapping up the prospect for around 3m euros, but, otherwise, he might be loaned out again.