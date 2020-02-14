CBAS – A proud reputation, spanning over four decades

CANARIES and British Aluminium Systems (CBAS) was founded in the early 1990s and was originally known as Cristaleria y Aluminio Santiago. What started out as a small business selling glass and mirrors, gradually developed and moved into the aluminium market.

The fabrication of patio doors and windows soon followed and by 1998 the company, needing more space, moved into larger building in the town of Puerto Santiago.

In 2001 the business changed ownership and with this change came rapid expansion. This growth meant that the company needed to find more suitable premises so by 2003 it had relocated to a brand new 600m² factory on the Las Chafiras industrial estate.

At this time a decision was made to change the company name to Canaries & British Aluminium Systems S.L. and significant investment was made to acquire new machinery, tools, workstations and a fleet of vehicles to ensure continued success and development.

By 2012 the business owner was approaching retirement and began a search to find a suitable person to take over the reins. After several months the ideal candidate – Mark Fidgeon – was found.

Mark arrived in Tenerife in 2003 and had already set up his own successful construction company by the time he became involved with CBAS. With over 30 years’ experience in the building industry under his belt – working as a Construction Director for such companies as Taylor Woodrow and Barratt Homes – Mark was ready to take on an exciting new challenge.

Mark merged his own construction company with CBAS and was able to offer the public a multitude of innovative products and services on a much grander scale than before. The company continues to thrive and expand and enjoys an unrivalled reputation within the building industry. CBAS is now one of the biggest and most successful aluminium and construction companies on the island of Tenerife.

CBAS is a “one-stop-solution” for construction, aluminium, parts and repair work. This complete service means that the customer can have total confidence in what they are purchasing – from a bath tap, window or door to a full refurbishment or new build – no job is too big or too small.

The team at CBAS provides free, no obligation quotes and consultations for whatever job is required and they offer an unrivalled personal service from start to finish and beyond. All work is carried out in a professional manner, including application for planning permission and licences – processes that can be quite a minefield here in Tenerife and certainly not something to fall foul of.

