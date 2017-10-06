Cats and dogs

HAVE you considered getting a cat or kitten, but think you can’t because you have a dog?

The saying goes “fighting like cat and dog”, but there are ways you can fit your new cat/kitten into your already-dog-residing home. If you’re bringing a new one into your home where there’s a dog, make sure there’s somewhere for them to have some space away from each other.

Don’t let your dog chase your cat, and keep them separate for a few days. Animals need time to get to know their new home, and each other’s smells, before they can deal with getting familiar with another animal.

They are more likely to fight or be unhappy if you force them together, and don’t let the first encounter your cat/kitten has with your dog be a bad one. They need to feel safe and secure in their new home.

Mixing the animals’ smells by stroking the cat, then the dog, and vice versa, also helps. Let them sniff out where each other has been, without the other being present. Smells are important, because that’s how they get to know each other.

Wait until your cat/kitten seems relaxed and ready before you introduce them, and both are calm. Your cat should have a place where it can get away from your dog.

Cat trees, baby gates and the back of the sofa are usually favourites; whatever allows them to escape. A cat will generally attack a dog when it’s backed into a corner, with no way to get away.

If your cat or dog hasn’t lived with another animal before, it won’t immediately know how to deal with the situation, so will need time. It’s possible to live with both animals under the same roof, and you may find your cat becomes the boss. In no time, they’ll be the best of friends.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Maria on 6466 29129 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All kittens go on a week’s trial in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc., and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.