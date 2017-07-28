Keep those cats cool!

Cats Welfare news

THE summer in Tenerife is finally in full swing, and it’s hot, hot, hot! Keeping yourself cool can be a struggle, but water and shade are the key for both you, and your cat.

If you’re uncomfortable, there’s a good chance your cat is, too. In the summer heat you can strip down to shorts and a T-shirt, but your cat still has to wear a fur coat!

Indoor or outdoor cat? There are ways you can help keep them cool this summer. Pay attention to those indoor temperatures because, at times, they can get stuffy. If you’re going to be away all day, and know it’s going to get warm, drop some ice cubes into their water bowls.

If you don’t have air conditioning, use a fan to circulate the air. On sunny days, keep blinds/curtains closed to cool down the temperature. Cats can become stressed when temperatures increase to over 21 degrees. If they’re outdoors, it’s important that there’s always access to shade and fresh drinking water.

Food should be placed in shady areas, and not left out for too long. This avoids it being spoiled, and attracting ants, other insects and unwanted furry creatures.

Cats can get sunburnt, too, particularly their ear tips. But never put sunscreen products on your cat without first consulting your vet, because most aren’t safe for pets. The best protection is to bring your cat indoors, to avoid extended exposure to the sun.

The pads on your cat’s paws are also extremely sensitive and burn easily, so check for signs of burns from walking on hot ground. Looking after a pet in the summer is easy; think of how you keep safe in the sun, and apply the same to your furry friends.

The purrfect cat!

Tyler really is the perfect cat. He’s affectionate, loves cuddles and even dogs and other cats. He’s nine years old, and wants a home where he can be loved. He’s vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and leukaemia negative, so he’s ready for his new home, immediately.

He’s 6 kgs so is a BIG cat; let’s find this friendly, loving, gentle giant a home he deserves. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 646629129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 671282773. All cats and kittens go on a week’s trial, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.