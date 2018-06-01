Cats are the best!

Cats Welfare news

HERE are five reasons why you should all have a feline friend.

1. They can lower your risk of heart disease. Owning a cat can lower your stress levels. Research has found this has a knock-on effect on your risk of cardiovascular disease

Their purring is one of the most comforting and rewarding sounds on the planet Cats are clean pretty much 100% of the time. That means you never have to take the time out of your day to perform the somewhat painstaking task of washing and grooming your cat. Since they don’t need bathing, they are especially low maintenance Cats are independent, require little attention and are some of the least-needy pets around. If you think you do not have the time or energy to own a pet, then a cat could be perfect for you. Taking care of a cat requires less responsibility than some other animals. Those who have full-time jobs can rest easy, knowing that their kitty can take care of itself for the most part. And, when you do have extra time, cuddling up with your cat will feel better than ever. Cats are caring animals. If you let them, they will go from house pet to family member in no time.

Kittens galore!

We have lots and lots and lots of kittens available that URGENTLY need homes. If you are thinking of adopting, but are not sure, please contact us with any questions you may have, and we will be happy to discuss them with you.

We have many different colours, both male and female, to suit everyone. If you work, have children, a dog or other pets, none of this precludes you from adoption. It is a BIG decision, though, so all kittens go on a week’s trial. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Marie (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

They can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Fostering

We are in urgent need of people, in their own homes, to bottle-feed kittens. No experience is needed, and we will supply all the milk – and support! Message us on Facebook, or contact us via www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com