Catalan voting woe

A NEW poll suggests that fewer than 25% of Catalans want to continue seeking independence from Spain as regional elections loom.

Just 24% of locals, polled by Metroscopia, said they would want to seek secession after the 21st December elections, while 71% said they would prefer politicians to reach an agreement which includes Catalonia remaining part of Spain.

The poll also revealed that pro-independence parties might fail to retain an absolute majority of seats in the Catalan Parliament.

The recent telephone survey covered 1,800 Catalans, but an outcome is difficult to predict, given its 2.4% margin of error, with support split evenly between the two sides.

Losing the majority in the regional parliament would be a heavy blow for Catalan separatists, who have billed the election as a vote on Madrid’s decision to impose direct rule in October.

Secessionist parties are forecast to win 46% of the vote, down slightly from 47.7% in a previous, 2015 election.

Unionist parties combined would account for another 46% of votes, up from less than 40% last time.

Whatever the result, turn-out for the election is predicted to reach a record 80%.