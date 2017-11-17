Cat facts galore

Cats Welfare news

DID you know that cats are one of, if not the, most popular pet in the world? There are, globally, over 500 million domestic cats.

They conserve their energy by sleeping for an average of 13-14 hours a day, and have teeth and flexible bodies, designed for hunting small animals such as mice and rats.

They can be lethal hunters and very sneaky; when they walk, their back paws step almost exactly in the same place as the front paws did beforehand. This keeps noise to a minimum, and limits visible tracks.

The heaviest domestic cat on record is 21.297 kilograms (46lbs 15.2 oz).

They have powerful night vision, allowing them to see at light levels six times lower than required by a human. This is why they make such great hunters.

Cats love to play, especially kittens who adore play-fighting and chasing toys. Play-fighting may be a way for them to practise and learn skills for hunting and fighting. On average, cats live for around 12-15 years. They spend a large amount of time grooming their coats to keep themselves clean.

Beautiful Mia

Pretty, five-month-old Mia is waiting to be adopted. She’s a gentle, playful young girl, who lost an eye through infection when she was younger. This requires no further medication or treatment, and she has adapted well to her changed circumstances.

She is leukaemia negative and fully vaccinated. She loves the company of other cats and dogs, and really will make a fantastic pet for any household.

Contact Oskana 6336 06801 for further details.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All cats and kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.