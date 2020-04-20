CARITAS IS PUSHED TO THE LIMIT BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC

Caritas, the association for the homeless and less fortunate in Spain, say that they are struggling to keep up with the requests for help, as the coronavirus has not only killed lives, but also the resources of many families who have to resort to the help of the organization.

Since April 1st the situation has exploded, 15 days after Pedro Sánchez introduced the state of alarm, the consequences that it would inevitably have for some became palpable. “In the first two weeks of April we have received 650 requests for help with basic family needs, which are over and above the families with whom we already work. The data has tripled”, explains Caya Suárez, Cáritas general secretary in Las Palmas.

95% of these families have children in their care, and are coming from jobs, now extinct, in which they received low wages when not paid through the underground economy.

Migrant families or women who have to live from prostitution are part of this organization’s help network, which as of today, is saturated.

At 12:30 pm on any given day, you can witness as the queue extends towards Calle Romero Ceballos in the Gran Canaria capital, with 150 people who eat every day in the Cáritas soup kitchen.

Right now they are serving 268 meals a day, because on top of the 150 it provides in Las Palmas, there are another 66 in the centre of Maspalomas and 52, which are distributed through the network of volunteers who cater to those who can’t travel to their facilities.

Cáritas is not the only ‘dining room’ in the city, but it is the only one that opens its doors 365 days a year. “That makes us feel especially overwhelmed during the days of Easter. As they are holidays, the others did not open so everyone came here, “says Suárez.

It seems inconceivable that in such a short space of time so many families have been left out in the cold, but it is a situation that highlights the chronic precariousness suffered by the islands, as at the first sign of weakness, it has fallen.

Six months ago, Guillermo Fernández, author of the Foessa report on poverty in the islands, warned about this saying “There are many people transiting in social exclusion. There is a group of 250,000 people in the Canary Islands who could easily fall back into recession,” recession which is already showing its head.

That fear is shared by Caya Suárez, who does not know how long the organization will be able to cope. “We are already reaching our limit”, she observes. “We are going to face an unprecedented crisis, and with these new demands, we don’t receive a single euro more of funding from the administrations with which we collaborate, we are pulling our own funds. We continue to guarantee that everyone who comes for help, will receive it. We will worry about the numbers later!”