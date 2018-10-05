Thank you for caring

Live Arico news

WE have had some sad cases this summer, but, despite her terrible injuries, Renee’s two broken legs have been treated, and she is being cared for in a foster home. Thank you all so much for the support she has received.

Little Enzo, who is battling cancer, also has a lovely foster home, so he can have his operation and rehabilitate in a clean, family environment. We are also happy to announce that Ala, who has so many problems, including malnutrition and heartworm, has also found sanctuary in a foster home, so his treatment can also begin.

Thank you all, especially the foster parents. Please support our fundraiser because it is the only way we can help with these difficult and expensive treatments.

Amanda’s Bar fundraiser

We are holding our calendar launch in Amanda’s Bar, Torviscas, next Saturday (13th October), from 2-6pm. The money raised will go towards the very high vet bills for Enzo and Ala. Ten of the top entertainers Tenerife has to offer will be performing, and there will be stalls, face-painting, raffles and a tombola. It’s always a great afternoon out.

If you can help in anyway with raffle prizes, gift vouchers or unwanted wine, smellies etc., please contact Siobhan on 6762 61825, or e-mail livearico@gmail.com

Dog-walking club is back

The dog-walking club resumed last Saturday, from 9am-1pm. The dogs had a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow (Saturday). Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

