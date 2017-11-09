Caring for carers!

CARERS’ Day last Friday was celebrated by Adeje Council’s Departments of Diversity and Senior Citizens, with a programme of activities in the El Galeon Outlet Centre.

Councillors Isabel Fernández González and Cristina Fuente Carballo said the events were designed to make the public aware of the work done by carers, often seen as invisible and silent.

Carers are frequently family members, who dedicate themselves to looking after a dependent relative, and they deserve recognition and help.

“Carers’ Day is part of a movement we support to make the work of these individuals more visible,” said the councillors. “They’re the people who look after the homes and families in need.

“Carers are people who have dedicated their time to looking after a relative, and who need our support and recognition for the work they do.”

The activities organised by the council acknowledged their work, as well as extending help where needed.

From 10am to 1pm, there were events taking place, including a video marking the work of these anonymous heroes, as well as bracelets on sale made by users of Adeje’s Day-Care Centre.

Then, at 12.30pm, a group of carers were also interviewed in Spanish on Radio Sur Adeje, the municipal station.

Activities continued in Fañabe on Wednesday, when a mural was created by the day-centre group, marking the essential, daily work carried out by carers.