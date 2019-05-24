Care products disrupt hormones in children!

RESEARCHERS at the University of California have revealed that many conventional shampoo, soap and toothpaste products are loaded with endocrine-disrupting chemicals, or EDCs, that damage hormones in developing children.

Young girls are reaching puberty much earlier than normal, as a result of exposure to these EDCs. And boys are similarly experiencing reductions in testosterone levels, from simple use of contaminated products.

The study involved 338 children from pre-birth into adolescence, to assess the impact of various environmental exposures. What was determined is that, over the past 20 years, the average age at which children are reaching puberty is getting increasingly earlier, and a major culprit is personal-care products, which contain chemicals known to interfere with normal hormone expression.

“We know that some of the things we put on ourselves are getting into our bodies, either because they pass through the skin, we breathe them in, or we ingest them, inadvertently,” stated Kim Harley, the study’s lead author. “We need to know how these chemicals are affecting our health.”

While the average age for girls reaching puberty is normally around 11, exposure to EDCs in personal-care products is bringing that down to around eight, or even earlier. Scientists describe this negative phenomenon as “precocious” puberty, which is known to cause social troubles, and increase the likelihood of young girls engaging in risky behaviour.

Among the EDCs that cause this are phthalates, parabens and phenols, three common personal-care product chemicals that are known to mimic hormones in the human body. When rubbed on skin or used orally, products that contain such chemicals can leach them into the body, causing adolescent youth of both sexes to mature far too early.

“While more research is needed, people should be aware that there are chemicals in personal-care products that may be disrupting the hormones in our bodies,” Harley added.

This same study also found that EDCs can damage the hormones of children who are exposed to them in the womb, meaning they’re not even directly exposed to them, but are having them passed to them, from their mothers.

EDCs have also been linked to another widespread phenomenon that’s interfering with normal childhood development – autism.

Researchers looked at blood and urine samples from 175 pregnant women, and tracked them for up to five years. What they discovered is that exposure to EDCs, pre-natally, increased the prevalence of autistic behavioural traits in children, beginning in the womb and extending into early childhood.

Shockingly, scientists uncovered an average of 44 different EDCs in each of the pregnant women, revealing just how prominent these chemicals are in consumer-care products, as well as in the environment.

With autism rates having climbed in the US between 2002 and 2012 by 78%, it seems that Americans are oblivious to the effect that these chemicals have on the human body, especially on developing minds.

Since boys are four times more likely than girls to develop autistic behaviours, the scientists concurred that several key hormones, known to control male brain development, are being disrupted by chemicals in the environment.