Car-parking company put brakes on tourists

TOURISTS returning to England from Spain were left seething when they discovered that a car-parking company they had used had gone bust.

The bewildered travellers had been told that security staff would escort them to their vehicles, after they had landed at Bournemouth Airport.

But a staff member from BOMO Parking Services was believed to have fled, after dumping a sports bag with around 300 car keys inside at an information desk.

The firm had previously traded under the slogan: “Don’t worry, we’ll look after your motor while you’re away.”

Lisa Russell, from nearby Southampton, was unable to find her key after flying back from the Costa del Sol with husband Michael and two friends.

“We have had no warning, and no message from the company explaining what’s happened,” she said. “We used them once before and had no problem.

“But to come back and find that your keys have been lost, and you can’t get home, is really upsetting.”

John Appleby, who had been in Mallorca for a week, said: “I got an email yesterday, basically telling me that the company had ceased trading, thanks to an individual who was known to them. We used the same firm last year and everything ran smoothly.”

In a statement, BOMO said it had folded after a “sustained attack online and offline” by an unnamed individual had a “catastrophic effect.”

It added: “All vehicle keys have been hand-delivered to Bournemouth Airport information desk for customers to collect on their return from holiday.”

The closure comes in the wake of vandals causing thousands of pounds of damage last month to cars and security cameras, parked at the company’s premises.

Dorset police are investigating the incident.