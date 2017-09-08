Car-jacker is found dead after motorway mayhem

A SCOTTISH holiday-maker, found dead near the Los Cristianos access to the TF-1 motorway last Friday after a marathon bender of booze and drugs, had earlier hijacked two cars.

Kevin Daffurn, a 30-year-old father-of-one, from Shotts, North Lanarkshire, arrived in Los Cristianos the previous night with two friends.

Sources have revealed that his death, said to be from lungs and heart failure, was caused by a pulmonary edema (a feeling of suffocating or drowning), brought on by a reaction to the alcohol and illegal drugs he had consumed.

His pals told detectives that he was known to become violent after consuming alcohol, drugs or both.

Daffurn’s body was found at 6.30pm by two tourists. His hands and feet were covered in blood, and he was wearing just a pair of shorts – his ripped shirt was close by – plus a wristband from the all-inclusive, Laguna Park hotel, where the trio were staying.

The dramatic incident began unfolding at about 2pm, when Daffurn jumped into a Mitsubishi car parked near San Eugenio shopping centre, with its keys in the ignition.

The driver had popped out for a few seconds, and the terrified passenger, his 42-year-old Spanish wife from La Laguna, thought she was being kidnapped.

The Scot drove on to the nearby TF-1 motorway with both doors open, zig-zagging dangerously before the woman threw herself out of the car, and, miraculously, was avoided by other vehicles, one narrowly.

She was picked up, traumatised, with cuts and bruises by a Guardia Civil officer and taken to hospital.

Heavy traffic led to Daffurn crashing the car near a motorway-access ramp, before stumbling along the hard-shoulder as a tail-back formed.

He tried stealing a motorbike, only to see it race away, before jumping into a second car, driven by a woman, as it passed alongside Costa Adeje’s Quiron Hospital.

She put the handbrake on immediately, jumped out and ran, and witnesses described how the car-jacker was seen running down the motorway before leaping over the central barrier and disappearing down a grassy slope.

A police source said: “Initially, when the man’s body was found, it wasn’t thought to have been connected with the earlier incidents.

“Subsequently, because of the proximity to the crash scene and the clothes he was wearing, it was confirmed that he was the same person responsible for the car-jacking, motorway crash and two other attempts to steal cars, stuck in the tailback he caused by his accident.”

He added: “Investigators are still awaiting the results of the autopsy, but the inexplicable actions of this man obviously give rise to suspicions that he was out of his mind on drink and, possibly, drugs.”

A post-mortem examination will reveal what drugs he had taken, and the exact cause of his death.