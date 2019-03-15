Car ferry crashes in the same port again

THE Volcan de Tamasite passenger-and-vehicle ferry crashed badly into a pier at Gran Canaria’s La Luz Port, in capital city Las Palmas, while trying to dock in dreadful conditions last Saturday.

It was the ferry’s second collision in the port in nearly two years because, in April 2017, it collided, head-on, into a breakwater in similar conditions.

This time, the ship was said to have made contact with the pier ramp, and had to move off, to await a tug, which helped it dock safely. Its hull appeared to be dented extensively in the stern area, and there was also a suspected hull breach.

The ferry was removed from its schedule, for damages assessment, but no injuries or leaks were reported.

.