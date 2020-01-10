Here’s why the car often breaks down

THE most common reason for a car breakdown, or its failure to start, is probably because of the battery. In the UK, we normally associate this with cold, damp weather. But, here, in Tenerife, the reverse is true.

Extreme heat and the dry air mean that a battery can “give up” without any notice, and this is very common. Many people will happily travel to a shopping centre, as well as visiting or sightseeing.

But on returning to their vehicle, 15 minutes, an hour, or several hours later, the car will not start. Panic sets in, and drivers cannot understand this, because there has been no indication of the battery’s deterioration.

If you have a grua cover with your insurance, which the majority of policies do these days, you can call a grua, whose driver will come out and will, often, start the vehicle with the assistance of jump leads, or a battery booster.

This should enough to get you to the nearest garage of choice, to purchase and have a new one fitted, or to the nearest petrol station, which often sells batteries, although they will be more expensive in these circumstances … needs must, as they say!

You should then, immediately, go to the nearest garage, or to a specific mechanic, and ask to have the battery tested.

This involves a simple test, which they can perform to see what voltage the battery is showing. If the reading is not correct, then another new battery is normally necessary, with the appropriate voltage, and should be fitted .

But, generally, the staff will help you select the correct one, although it is always best to go to the garage or mechanic you know and trust.

It is also a good idea to carry a set of jump leads, which can be purchased from large, car-accessories stores. And if you are carrying a set of jump leads, you can often find a helpful motorist, who will assist you with a jump start.

Of course, a battery is by no means the only reason a car does not start, but it is, by far, the most common. Many of the more modern cars have battery light-indicators, which warn you when the battery is low.