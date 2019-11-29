Capital treats at every stop!

Rebbecca Hurley will shortly be taking the most extraordinary bus journey of her life.

“I’m off to the Philipines next Monday,” she enthuses, “to deliver toys and clothes for the capitals’ kids. Rogelio Castro, the bus driver featured in the BBC documentary, ‘The Toughest Place in the World to be a Bus Driver’, will be helping me.

“He will take me to safe distribution points in the slums, so that I can give out any donations I have to the cities’ poorest. I watched this BBC programme, a couple of years ago, and was so moved by his story, seeing the poverty and situations that, for some, are a very harsh reality.

“Kids sleep in tuk-tuks, not knowing where their next meal is coming from, or what future they could possibly have. Rogelio’s own story is one of hard graft, to make ends meet for him and his family.

“My suitcases are now full, because I have had so many donations, so, if you’d like to help, please donate to my PayPal account: oceangolf101@yahoo.co.uk

“This money will be used to purchase clothes, food and other necessary items, as soon as I arrive in Manila. All donations and purchases will be documented, and posted on my Facebook page. To all the people who have kindly donated clothing and money, thank you so much.”

Links to the documentary:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01rr8pc

https://www.bbc.co.uk/…/3V9LJ8Kmhsm5nRcKvX7Z…/rogelio-castro