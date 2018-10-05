Cancer charity making a song and dance about it!

A WEEKEND of song and dance, featuring some of Tenerife’s top entertainers and dancers, and culminating in a ladies’ Full Monty, will be held on October 27-28th at Showtime, Adeje.

The fund-raising event is being organised by the Fighting Against Cancer Tenerife (FACT) charity.

A raffle will be held, with some great-value prizes, and you can also buy FACT’s 2019 calendar and its charity album, “This is Me”.

Gary Barnes is host and compere, and entertainers include Hayley Butler, Katie Jay and Lisa Makk, performing as Trinity; Carole Slater; Richard Evans; The Silhouettes and Ritmania Dance Academy (all on Saturday).

Sunday features the Tipsey Tappers and David Salmon, before the Grand Finale: FACT Ladies’ Full Monty.

Tickets, at 10 euros each night, will be available via WhatsApp (Linda 611 64 221), or Facebook – FACT Tenerife.

Transport options are available, so, if needed, please enquire when booking tickets.

All about FACT

Fighting Against Cancer Tenerife is a cancer-care support group and charity, operating here in the South.

Cancer can leave you facing many challenges, from coping with this awful disease, to finding the help you need.

It might be buying services or equipment, like a smaller wheelchair so you can get around your apartment, transport to Candelaria Hospital for your treatment, or just to know that someone is on your side.

Whatever is needed, we are here to help!