THE CANARY ISLANDS IS THE REGION WHERE MOST PEOPLE HAVE STAYED AT HOME

The Archipelago is the community in which mobility is reduced the most in the whole of Spain during the state of alarm, which is more than 70%, plus nine out of ten tests in the Canary Islands have come back negative.

All the data seems to indicate residents of the canaries are the ones who have stayed the most at home.

It is no longer just that the fact that the increase in daily cases has been reduced five times since the second week of confinement, as March 19th was the peak of new cases found in one day, or that there are hardly any cases in nursing homes (only 5% of the total number of positives), or that three of the eight islands stopped accumulating cases weeks ago (or didn’t have any at all as La Graciosa).

This good predisposition of the canaries to comply with the state guidelines is also indicated by the mobility statistics, since with the general compliance of the islanders it has been possible to reduce the volume of trips by road, sea and air by between 70 and 80%.

Last Wednesday April 15th (the date of the latest registered data), the Ministry of Transport recorded a reduction in mobility of the Islands of 73% which was the lowest in Spain.

However, during the weeks of confinement that percentage has been fluctuating between 70 and 80% and decreased a little last week with the return to work of essential services, but only in relation to the movements that took place in the interior of the islands.

Meanwhile, the total closure of airports and ports has meant that the reduction in external mobility, both entries and exits, has experienced a regression of 98%.

NUMBER OF INFRACTIONS:

Although the volume of complaints that the State Security Forces have filed on the islands for non-compliance with the state of alarm is considerable, up until last Friday more than 30,000 had been registered, they have actually not been too many either.

If one had been filed for each citizen, it would not represent 1% of the Canarian population and would reach 4% of the total number of complaints filed throughout Spain, which is more than 600,000.

HAS NUMBER OF DEATHS PEAKED?

It seemed that, again, this weekend was going to be the peak of deaths in the Canary Islands. During the last Saturdays and Sundays the Canary Islands had stopped counting their deaths and this Sunday’s record, in which not a single death had been confirmed, seemed to point again towards the weekend effect.

This was not the case, when on Monday, when all the records were updated, only one more death was found. In this way, the Canary Islands now has 120 deceased.

Regarding the recoveries, the Canary Islands yesterday accumulated 878, which means 65 more than the day before. With these figures and knowing that, yesterday, 2,085 positive cases were found in the Archipelago, it can be determined that the number of people currently infected amounts to 1,087, a similar number to that registered on March 29th.

6% OF ALL TESTED ARE POSITIVE:

The Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that over 33,500 PCR tests have already been carried out in the Archipelago, of these 2,085 have tested positive for incubating SARS-CoV-2. This means that only 6% of the people who have had these tests done as a priority (ie, first contacts, health workers, elderly, and residential workers) have been positive.

Or put another way, nine out of ten tests in the Canary Islands have given a negative result. These days the number of tests carried out has oscillated between 1,700 and 2,000 daily, double the number previously carried out.

Rapid or immunoglobulin tests are being performed only as a complement and are always accompanied by the test that can only be performed in the laboratory, PCR.

Sanidad is evaluating the possibility of starting to use another type of test called Elisa in the coming weeks.

FIVE MINUTE CONSULTATIONS:

Faced with an increasingly closer chance of exit from confinement, doctors have requested that specific measures be taken to alleviate the great demand for face-to-face consultations that are expected to be generated after lockdown.

However, according to the Official College of Physicians of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (COMTF), this specificity does not seem to have been taken into account since, after the reactivation of the consultation request, many doctors have realized that the time they will have available to attend to each patient does not exceed five minutes, as was done previously. Rodrigo Martín, president of the COMTF, insisted that professionals should be allowed a “prudent time” to attend to these consultations, since not only will patients who have been without review for a long time have to be seen, but it will also require more care when implementing safety standards. For this reason, he requests consultations of at least 15 minutes per patient.

For the new post-confinement stage, the president of the doctors also insists that the medical records must provide information on the serological situation of the population (other words to know if a patient is positive or negative) and implement protocols for differentiated patient care in health centers.

A protocol that the Primary Care Management has established but that, according to Martín, “is not being carried out in many health centers or specialized care centers (CAES)”.