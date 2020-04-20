THE CANARY ISLANDS WILL PRESENT ITS OWN PLAN OF DE-ESCALATION THIS WEEK

After speaking with Pedro Sánchez this morning, the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, announced that tomorrow he will meet the “full” emergency committee to finalise a personalized proposal for the Canary Islands, that will be sent to the central government for approval.

This was stated at a press conference after the Canaries President took part in a videoconference with all the presidents of the autonomous communities called by Pedro Sánchez, to address the covid-19 crisis, the sixth remote meeting that has been held since the confinement by the State of Alarm began.

Torres announced that he will meet the emergency committee “in full”, in order to complete a proposal that will be submitted to the Government in which, maintaining restrictions and controls at ports and airports and taking into account that there are islands without cases of covid-19 and others where none has been registered for weeks, it is possible to return to insular normality.

The president insisted that this process of deconfinement will be done by following protocols, and by carrying out massive tests on the population.

Torres added that the deconfinement proposal will be for all eight islands, also taking into account that there may be a gradual process of de-escalation, since there are islands that are free of the coronavirus, such as La Graciosa, and the rest are heading in the right direction, which is why “we must recover to normality as soon as possible, according to scientific and health criteria,” he remarked.

He added that the proposal will include that children be the first to be able to go outside, because “they have been the most confined”, as there are many who have not been out since March 13th when schools closed, and others who “are not aware of what is happening or the gravity of the situation”. He indicated that it will probably be by areas and spaces that have greater security.

Regarding how the population will face this return to normality, he pointed out that as human beings, when we suffer a shock, we are obviously not prepared; and in the case of a relaxation of confinement, a fear of leaving is generated. “Therefore, we have to overcome that fear. You still have to be cautious and follow scientific and health criteria, but you have to prepare for a return to a certain normality, with new protocols.”

Torres confirmed that it is clear that the Canary Islands “is defeating coronavirus” and that the curve is “clearly descending”.

“The work is being successful and we are approaching the end of the game, which is to beat the virus; now we must prepare for a second phase, the return to normality, knowing that nothing will be exactly the same.”