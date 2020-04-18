CANARY ISLANDS CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 2PM 18.04.2020

With the latest data at 2pm today, there were 2,047 accumulated cases of covid-19, 12 more than the last statistic, when there were 2,035; this means a slight increase of 0.5%.

Of the total, 1,140 cases remain active, and a total of 789 people have been discharged, which is almost seven times more than the number of deaths, which amount to 118.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 822 people have required hospitalization of which 160 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals.

Of the positives registered by the virus, which continues to affect some 53 municipalities, 1,098 are women, 948 are men and there is only one unspecified case.

The number of infected health professionals is 500, which represents 1.6% of the SCS staff, which has 30,000 workers.

According to the epidemiological data available on the islands, 4 more people have been discharged compared to the previous data and 3 more deaths have been recorded. Likewise, there are 1,082 people in follow-up and 58 pending final confirmation.

Island by island:

Tenerife – 1,378 cases (80 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 496 cases (33 deaths)

La Palma – 73cases (3 deaths)

Lanzarote – 68 cases (2 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 24 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 7 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 1 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

As for the deceased, there are 68 men, 49 women and 1 unspecified case registered, and the most affected age bracket is 80-89 years, with 59 victims, followed by the 70-79 year bracket, with 34 deceased.