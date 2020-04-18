CANARY ISLANDS HAS 74% OF IMMIGRANTS BY PATERAS DURING STATE OF ALARM

Since the state of alarm was declared, the Spanish coasts have received 745 immigrants in Pateras, 551 of them in the Canary Islands, a figure that represents 74% of the total, according to the last biweekly report published by the Ministry of the Interior.

Official statistics show that between March 15th and April 15th, only two more immigrants arrived in Spain or were rescued in waters near their coasts, than in the same period of 2019, 745 in 26 boats compared to 743 in 38 boats.

However, these comparative figures change if the data from the Canary Islands are examined separately from that of the rest of Spain.

In those dates of 2019, 73 immigrants arrived in the Canaries compared to 670 in the rest of Spains coastlines.

This year, the 551 immigrants that have arrived by sea have been concentrated in just 17 days, from March 20th to April 5th, because both before and after those dates there was a break in the influx of boats (from March 6-19th and April 6 -14th).

This implies that, for two weeks, a community confined by the health emergency (like the rest of the country), and with its two foreigner detention centers (CIS) closed to new admissions, precisely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, received an average of 32 immigrants a day.

So far this year, Spain has received 4,827 irregular immigrants that arrived in 248 boats or canoes, 1,050 fewer than between January 1st and April 15th 2019 (-17.9%).

But the evolution is uneven: while 3,002 people have arrived in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands in 181 boats (2,473 less, -45.2%), the Canary Islands have had almost ten times more than the previous year, 1,781 immigrants in 61 boats (1,600 more, +883%).