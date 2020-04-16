THE CANARY AND BALEARIC ISLANDS WILL ASK TO OPEN THEIR PORTS AND AIRPORTS LAST

The presidents of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres and Francina Armengol, have had a meeting via videoconference today, and agreed that even though both of the archipelagos have the most favorable numbers in terms of coronavirus, they would prefer that their ports and airports stay closed until the end of the de-escalation in Spain and not before.

“In this way, the isolation towards the outside, which has given good results so far, would be maintained for a longer period while the gradual activity in other areas is recovering,” says the Canary Island president, in statements released by his Executive after the meeting with Francina Armengol.

Furthermore, the two island communities agree to propose that when their ports and airports begin to receive travellers from other countries as normal, “sanitary controls for passengers be implemented and controlled.”

Torres and Armengol spoke about the evolution of the pandemic in the two archipelagos, which in both cases have more favorable data than those of most peninsular communities, but also about its serious impact on the tourism sector, the engine of both of their economies.

Torres underlined that, in the case of the Canary Islands, “this crisis broke out in the middle of the high tourist season”, as Canarian tourism traditionally registers its best figures in the winter season, which means “a significant decrease in income in the fabric of the islands, taking into account that almost 40% of the Canarian GDP depends on tourism”.

“CANARIES MOST ECONOMICALLY AFFECTED”

The president of the Canary Islands said that, for this reason, he is keeping close contact with the central government, reminding them that his community is already “the most economically affected by this crisis.”

Torres and Armengol also agreed that each archipelago needs its own economic recovery plan, focused on that strategic sector.

In addition, Francina Armengol has agreed with the Canarian president in requesting that the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files due to force majeure in the tourism sector, be extended beyond the time that the state of alarm for the Covid-19 lasts, as tourism “is not going to recover overnight” when confinement in Spain is lifted, so they believe it necessary to “protect the jobs” of the employees of the sector in both archipelagos.