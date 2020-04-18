CANARIES TOURIST BOARD WANT FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO PREPARE FOR FUTURE HOLIDAYMAKERS

Main holiday resorts will undergo multi million pound renovations to protect tourists from coronavirus and ensure social distancing. The Canary Government is calling for at least 20 million euros to help finance updating projects.

The Minister of Tourism for the Canary Islands, Yaiza Castilla, says the money will be spent “updating and modernising procedures, measures, equipment and infrastructures in terms of protection and security against Covid-19 throughout the islands”.

She has warned that tourists will have to understand “a new way of travelling” and that everything associated with holidays will need to be looked at, including hotels, bars, restaurants, transport, leisure products, shops, excursions, and the way tourists are supervised at their destination.

“It should be remembered that until a vaccine is administered in a generalised way, or the majority of the population is already immune, which is probably 18 months away, normality will not return to the travel industry,” said the tourism councillor. “Even then, the subsequent picture will be different.”

Despite having a low death toll and being one of the Spanish regions less affected by coronavirus, the Canary Islands expect to end the year with a total of just three million tourists, rather than the usual 15 million.

All hotels, restaurants, pubs, clubs, tourist attractions, shopping malls and beaches are currently closed under the State of Emergency which runs until April 26th but will more than likely be extended further until May 10th.

In a call for emergency aid, Yaiza hinted at the assumption that self-distancing will still be necessary during the so-called ‘exit procedures’ from the crisis, and the subsequent after-math when holidaymakers are allowed back into Spain.

This will include the beaches, as already confirmed by the Spanish Government.

Masks, temperature checks and even 6ft distancing while on beaches could become mandatory.

She said the Canaries has to take advantage of the tourist break to “adapt procedures, equipment and infrastructure” and called for financial support so the destination “is able to reopen as soon as possible with guarantees”.

She said they are already working with authorities, such as the World Health Organisation, to “prepare the tourism sector for the day after confinement, and for which it will be necessary to adopt new measures”.

Tourism leaders in other areas of Spain are pleading with the government to start urgent special measures now, as holiday hotspots warn they won’t recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis until at least 2021 in many cases as, unlike the Canaries, they don’t have a winter season.