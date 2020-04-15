CANARIES STARTS STUDY OF POSSIBLE DE-ESCALATION PROTOCOLS FOR DECONFINEMENT

The Canary Islands have put the tools in place to design a specific deconfinement protocol that will make the Archipelago the first territory, along with the Balearic Islands, to abandon the mandatory quarantine that the decree of the state of alarm has brought with it.

It is a strategy that will be carried out in coordination with the central government, and that foresees a progressive exit starting with the least populated islands, which, in turn, are the ones with the best statistics of the virus.

Specifically, there is talk of La Graciosa, El Hierro, and La Gomera as ideal locations to start de-escalation, although it is true that it will not move one iota until at least the 26th of this month, the date on which the current state of alarm expires and before when, according to forecasts, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will request a further 15-day extension from Congress.

The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, confirmed that “what we have said is, that we will be able to leave earlier because the Islands register the best data” in the country. However, he clarifies that “we will not be an experiment or observatory of State evidence.”

For this reason, he explains that the aforementioned removal of containment measures, will be carried out with “guarantees”. This involves carrying out massive tests for Covid-19 on the residents of the Islands that are the subject of the new phase, thus guaranteeing that the situation is, and stays, under control.

Regarding the data for the Canary Islands which make them an ideal setting to return to the new normality, Torres points out that the rate of contagion of the virus now stands at 0.38%, which means that statistically a person would be able to transmit the virus to a third of another, which at one point was as high as 5 people.

In Tenerife, the territory most affected by the pathogen both in positive cases (1,237) and in deceased cases (71), the proportional spread figure rises to 0.6%, while in Gran Canaria it is around 0.2%.

The team in charge of formulating the deconfinement plan is the one that composes the Committee for the Health Emergency, chaired by Torres and coordinated by Conrado Domínguez, and in a meeting held last night, experts from the University of La Laguna joined.

At the meeting, some aspects of the strategy were outlined, such as the identification of virus-free spaces; those in which, once the number of positives has been verified with the massive tests, they can begin to open the doors of the houses to take a walk with the children or to practice sports; of course maintaining the recommended social distance, with a mask, and without giving up the restriction of flights to avoid imported cases.

The president of the El Hierro council, one of those who, at first, would benefit from the deconfinement plan, views the situation from a different perspective. “I understand that it is intended to start in places where there is less inffection, but I see it for my island and I shy away,” he confessed.

He claims to have even said to Ángel Víctor Torres that “I am not happy for us to be a pilot island.”