CANARIES SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE: CONDITIONS ARE READY FOR DE-ESCALATION

The scientific committee that advises the Canarian Government on the coronavirus pandemic, believes that we now have the right conditions to start a gradual deconfinement from April 27th.

Lluis Serra, as the spokesman for the scientific committee, said that they believe the conditions are now in place to propose that the islands begin unconfinement as of April 27th, both for people to take to the streets, and to start the recovery some economic activity.

Speaking on Canary Islands Radio ‘La Autonómica’, Serra has put forward some of the measures that the committee is considering, so that the Canarian Executive can present them to the central government to be passed, so that the Islands can start to return to normality “progressively and cautiously.”

According to Serra, professor of Public Health at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, “we can all benefit from the possibility of exercising, being out in the sun, moving and breaking from this long monotony”, and even recover some economic activities.

The scientific committee also say, that although it is considered to be anecdotal, some hotels or apartment complexes could open during May, although this possibility will depend on other aspects of the overall situation.

Likewise, its spokesman has said that the opening of restaurants with some conditions is also being considered, but that in the case of bars and nightclubs their return to activity will be more difficult in the month of May, due to the high number of people that gather in them, but “it will be on the agenda and little by little they will be incorporated”.

Serra also argued that in the whole of Spain there are currently about 4,000 new positive cases of contagion daily, which means that the Canary Islands should correspond to about 200 per day in relation to its population, but the reality is that the islands are only averaging around 20, highlighting the situation and reason as to why the archipelago is almost ready.

He added that it is “very improbable” that anywhere else in Spain, will there be this low level of infections when they start deconfinement, “there will be many more.”