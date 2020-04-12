CANARIES PRESIDENT TELLS PM THAT GOVERNMENT INJECTION OF MONEY IS ONLY SOLUTION FOR OUR ECONOMY

Torres asks Sánchez to take our geographical location into account for the alleged reduction of confinement, and sees an injection of public money as the “only way out” for the Canarian economy.

In an unprecedented Easter Sunday videoconference, the president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, asked the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, to consider the insular factor in the supposed and gradual release from confinement, hopefully after April 26th, so that the islands that are free of coronavirus can return to normality as soon as possible, taking into account the archipelago has “practically” closed its “doors” by air and by sea.

“In the same way that we have to respect confinement, I have put on the table that once it ends and we walk towards a gradual de-escalation, the reality of our location is taken into account,” he said.

He especially emphasized that the Canary Islands, being an island territory with no visitors, can ensure that in those islands where the coronavirus is beaten, normality can be recovered by opening businesses and public spaces “with rigor but also with caution”.

Torres confirmed that “no” is “no” when talking about “opening the borders to tourism”, showing his “deep” concern about the economic repercussions that the pandemic will entail for the islands.

INJECTION OF PUBLIC MONEY IS THE “SOLE SOLUTION” FOR THE CANARIES ECONOMY.

When talking futher about the effect on the economy, he continued: “The economic slowdown has hit us in the usual months of increased tourism and higher income,” he said.

We need an injection of public money. It is the only possible solution. You cannot generate employment, because there is no other economy that generates it, and therefore we have to be the public administration that proves we are up to the task ”.

For this reason, he has told Sánchez that there will be an economic video call in the next few days, to make it “very clear” that the installments on account are going to arrive, that the liquidation of 2018 will also come, and that help can be available as soon as Europe has relaxed fiscal rules.

The president also demanded that the EU agreements be activated. “We have to wait until April 23rd to find out what resources each administration will have, to re-execute the plans they have in their budgets for the coming months, which is a long time because we want to know now” he said.

REAPING THE BENEFITS OF CONFINEMENT.

Torres also said he was happy to see that the islands are showing the benefits of confinement.

“The Canary Islands are standing tall, we are the Autonomous Community with the lowest number of deaths in all of Spain, we have the most favorable index concerning people in ICU or hospitalized; and we are on the downward side of the curve. Things have been done the right way by everyone,” expressed the President.

“Today we could have many more deceased, but we have this data because of the effort that all the canaries have made to respect the confinement,” he reiterated.