CANARIES PASSING PEAK OF THE CURVE

74 new cases have been registered in the Canary Islands in the last 24 hours, and 123 people have now recovered from the virus.

The Canary Islands has 5 new deaths from COVID-19 in the latest update as of 8pm tonight, with 74 more infected than yesterday and 21 other people who have been able to be discharged.

With these, the archipelago now has a total of 1,564 cases, with 78 deceased and 123 discharged, according to the Ministry of Health. As of yesterday, the numbers for the islands were 1,490 positives, 73 deceased and 102 healed.

The spokesman for the scientific committee that advises the Canary Islands Government on coronavirus, Lluis Serra, said today that “without any doubt” the peak of infections in the Canary Islands has passed, and that during April restrictions on confinement may be lifted.

Of course, he warned during an interview on Canarias Radio, that the “battle is not won”, stressing that it is still the time now, to comply with the restrictions in place.

“We can give good news in the sense that we have already left the famous ‘peak of the curve’ behind. We can affirm without any doubt that we have already passed the peak of infections and we are even passing the peak of new hospitalizations, and have fewer and fewer new patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals and in our ICUs, ”he remarked.

Thus, he explained that with the newly arrived tests, he does not expect a significant increase in the figures either, and explained that if there are, most will be previous infections, not new ones.