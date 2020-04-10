CANARIES STILL MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

1 DEATH, 29 NEW CASES, 46 RECOVERED.

With the latest data from 8pm tonight there are now 1,887 accumulated cases of covid-19 across the Canary Islands, 29 more than yesterday, when there were 1,858, which represents a slight increase of 1.5 percent.

According to the epidemiological data available on the islands, 432 people have been discharged and 95 have died, an increase of only one more than the day before.

In addition, there are 1,245 people under follow-up and 115 pending final confirmation.