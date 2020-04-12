CANARIES NEEDS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COVID-19 TESTS TO ENSURE POSITIVE FIGURES ARE CORRECT

The Canarian Government has carried out 20,000 tests for coronavirus across the Islands, but their scientific advisers recommend between 50,000 and 100,000 are needed.

The current rate of performing PCR tests is between 800 and 1,000 a day, and they are only done to those who have symptoms, or have been in close proximity of infected people.

The Ministry of Health for the Canary Islands has said that over 20,000 PCR diagnostic tests have been carried out to determine the population’s infection of COVID-19 coronavirus.

From these tests it has been found that more than 1,850 people have tested positive; of which, 389 are health personnel.

The criteria for performing these tests has been the appearance of symptoms, and the direct or close relationship with people who have already tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, between 800 and 1,000 tests per day have been reached, but this number is intended to increase significantly in the next few days, with the arrival of more materials, both for the collection of samples and for the protection of health workers, as reported by the Ministry in a statement.

In addition to this, robots and other systems have been incorporated in laboratories, that allow multiplying the number of daily tests in the University Hospital of the Canary Islands (HUC) and in those of the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria (HUNSC).

When last week more than 8,000 tests were carried out on some 7,000 people, Luis Serra, Professor of Medicine and spokesman for the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Canary Islands Government, assured that in order to have a real knowledge of the situation of the pandemic in the Canary Islands “we would have to do many more, maybe 50,000 or 100,000.”

He stated this in a video distributed to the media by the Ministry of Health after a meeting of a group of experts with the Canary Islands Government Health Emergency Management Committee, chaired by Ángel Víctor Torres.

All the tests that have been carried out so far have been PCR, but now the Canaries also has antibody tests that will be used as a complement to the former, especially when the period of de-escalation or de-confinement begins.

Sanidad will begin with the screening strategy for COVID-19 next week, based on two diagnostic tests, the PCR that continues to be the reference test, due its high sensitivity and maximum specificity, complemented by the antibody test in certain situations.

The main groups to be screened first will be health professionals, workers in social and health centres, residents of nursing homes, closed institutions, and citizen service groups such as the emergency services.