CANARIES GOVERNMENT PREPARES PLAN FOR REDUCING CONFINEMENT RESTRICTIONS

The Government of the Canary Islands is negotiating with the Ministry of Health, the possibility that its community has a different schedule of ‘deconfinement’, due to its lower rate of cases, its geographical location as islands, and the health problems of its population.

“We have more problems with obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and we do not want people to be sedentary at home,” said the spokesman for the Canary Islands Government, Lluis Serra-Majem.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, between the scientific committee and the President of the Canary Islands, Serra-Majem, stressed that the evolution of the pandemic at the moment on the islands is “very satisfactory in the number of infections, the number of hospitalizations and, even, in the number of deaths”.

And, in this regard, he stressed that the contagiousness index in the islands which reached over 5, and meant that each Covid-19 patient could infect five more people, had fallen to 0.6 in the Canary Islands by Monday, which indicates that now each patient does not even infect another person, on average.

“This has not been achieved by any government, you have achieved it by staying at home, you can be sure that this has been the case.” he said.

Serra-Majem has also referred to what “lack of confinement” will be like, which states that it will be implemented in a “phased” manner and in accordance with the guidelines set by the central government.

“But, given the geographical and sanitary uniqueness of our islands, a commission has been created within the General Directorate of Public Health itself that is going to negotiate, to discuss with the central government in what way we could relieve confinement at a different rate than that of many other autonomous communities,” he pointed out.

What will happen thereafter?

Well, “it will be necessary to avoid crowds”, probably measures will be taken such as “reducing the capacity of restaurants” and, surely, citizens will incorporate the use of the mask into their daily lives, not to protect themselves from contagion, he says, but to avoid infecting others.