CANARIES WILL NOT BE ‘EXPERIMENT’ FOR DECONFINEMENT

The Health Emergency Management Committee has begun studying measures to apply in the Canary Islands, once the end of confinement is approved.

The President of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, chaired a meeting of the Sanitary Emergency Management Committee this afternoon, in which it was decided the Canary Islands will not become a ‘test bed’ or ‘experiment’ for the deconfinement process for the rest of Spain.

The Committee also clarified that the relaxation of confinement in the Islands will not take place before April 26th, and that it will only be carried out when the appropriate health conditions are met, and in compliance with the provisions of the Central Government.

The members of the Committee discussed the most suitable formulas to carry out de-escalation, and studied a protocol to apply once de-confinement is allowed.

They insisted that the idea that “speed up of de-confinement would only be done if there is a prior agreement between the central and autonomous administrations, and never by unilateral imposition, “said the spokesman for the scientific team Lluís Serra.

On this subject, they pointed out that the rate of deconfinement will depend on the response of the population to social distancing, facial protection, hand hygiene; and on the capacity of health response to epidemiological surveillance, detection of symptomatic cases and asymptomatic contacts, and the protection of vulnerable people.

Likewise, after presenting their report, the experts who advise the Health Emergency Management Committee, indicated that the data on the weekly trend of Covid-19 in the Canary Islands offers good indicators in terms of the number of cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions, and the deceased, compared to the rest of the autonomous communities.

Protocols for the day after confinement:

The members of the Committee have also begun to work on protocols that guarantee the return to normality on the considered “day after”, once the alert and deconfinement phase has passed. It has been suggested that the use of masks could be useful, as well as the taking of temperature for people who travel by plane or by boat, once air and sea travel is normalized.