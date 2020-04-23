CANARIES DE-ESCALATION PROPOSAL IN DETAIL, BEING PRESENTED THIS WEEKEND

The Health Emergency Management Committee will submit a document to the central government that proposes being allowed out every two days for exercise, the opening of small shops next week, and of some tourist establishments at 50% of their accommodation capacity, in May, and much more!

The Canary Islands Health Emergency Management Committee, chaired by the head of the regional Executive, Ángel Víctor Torres, approved a partial de-confinement plan last night that will be sent (except for last-minute changes), to the central government this Sunday, and which it expects will apply, if approved by Madrid, from next week.

As the spokesman for the scientific advisory committee, Lluís Serra, had already announced, the de-escalation plan is divided into phases. Specifically, there are four stages. Each of them coincides, in principle, with a time period of one week, although in an ever-changing scenario such as this health crisis, the dates may vary depending on the epidemiological situation.

The document proposes that the citizens of the eight islands can take to the streets in stages from April 27th, on even days for those who reside in houses with even numbers, and odd ones for those who do so in properties with odd numbers, with a maximum two companions, or all members of older family nuclei, provided they live together.

In addition, it sets time sections by groups as follows:

Older people may leave confinement between 11am and 1pm; minors under 14 years between 4pm and 7pm, and at first, children will not be able to go to playgrounds.

The document appeals to the “common sense” of the population and the need not to put minors in contact with at-risk grandparents to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Archipelago, and urges citizens to use face masks, especially in confined spaces.

The deconfinement plan establishes two times to be able to exercise outside aswell: one in the morning, from 5am to 9am, and another in the evening, from 8pm to 11pm.

It will be permitted to walk a maximum distance of two kilometres from the home, and run up to a radius of four kilometres from the home. Hiking activities may not exceed one hour in duration.

It also allows access to second homes to care for animals and orchards, and you are only allowed to do these activities alone.

According to the plan, you will be able to go to the beach from the third week of this de-escalation process, although the possibility of advancing this option to the previous phase is being studied. In any case, the journey must be less than one hour and the physical distance recommended by the health authorities must be respected.

The Canary Islands phased proposal sets some dates to resume currently paralyzed economic activities. If approved by the central government after Sunday’s meeting, small businesses may reopen from next week, with limited capacity, including hairdressers.

Shopping centres may do so from the second, although citizens can only go to make specific purchases in establishments, not just to walk about. Gymnasiums will also be permitted to open on the same date, but with restrictions.

As Lluís Serra already announced on Wednesday morning, the Canarian Government defends that some tourist accommodation, hotels or apartments, may resume their activity from May, although 50% of their accommodation capacity.

The plan prohibits the holding of any event with more than 50 people, a restriction that extends to cinemas and theatres. In cases where the capacity of the room is less, only one third of the capacity may be occupied and the distance due to rows and seats must be maintained.

Experts place the possibility of opening restaurants in the last two phases, always by reservation, with a maximum of four people per table and with half the establishment empty.

As for connectivity in ports and airports, the forecast is that travel between islands will be generally allowed from the fourth week. In these first phases, the possibility that national and foreign tourists may arrive on the Islands is not foreseen. When the conditions for this occur, they will be required to have tested negative for the virus when they left their cities of origin.

All these proposals must be authorized by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, who has the last word in the process of deconfinement.

The Canary Islands have requested unique treatment for having presented, since the start of the pandemic, the lowest indicators of virus affection by population, with just 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the start of the pandemic.