CANARIES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Latest stats show the Canary Islands now has 1,125 cases of coronavirus and 39 deaths, including the first one in La Palma.

The total number of deceased, places the Canary Islands among the lowest in the Spanish autonomous communities, with a fatality rate of 3.47%.

This is a daily percentage increase in the number of accumulated cases of 9.76%, the lowest in the last thirteen days, in which the average was around 20%.