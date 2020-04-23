CANARIES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: NOW MORE RECOVERIES THAN ACTIVE CASES

Active cases of coronavirus in the Canary Islands are reduced to less than a thousand, 995, and discharges rise to 1,017 after the Ministry of Health update at 8pm tonight.

The Ministry confirmed 27 new infections, 7 deaths, and 47 discharges due to coronavirus.

The Islands have now accumulated 2,140 infections, 128 deaths, and 1,017 discharges since the start of the pandemic.

Tenerife is the island most affected by the virus (1,441 cumulative cases and 88 deaths), followed by Gran Canaria (552 cases and 34 deaths), La Palma (75 infections and three deaths), Lanzarote (70 infections and three deaths), Fuerteventura (24 infections), La Gomera (7 infections) and El Hierro (one infection).