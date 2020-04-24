CANARIES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: NOW ONLY 989 ACTIVE CASES ACROSS THE ISLANDS
The Islands closed tonight with 989 active cases, 15 new infections, 19 discharges, and 2 deaths from coronavirus, according to data from the Regional Government Health Department.
Accumulated cases totals 2,155, 130 deaths and 1,036 discharges.
Tenerife is the island most affected by the pandemic with 1,451 cumulative cases and 90 deaths. It is followed by Gran Canaria with 527 infected and 34 deaths, La Palma (76 cumulative cases and three deaths), Lanzarote (69 cumulative cases and three deaths). In Fuerteventura (24 accumulated cases), La Gomera (seven accumulated cases) and El Hierro (one accumulated case).
