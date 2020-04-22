CANARIES CORONAVIRUS: TWO DAYS NO DEATHS



The Canary Islands has it’s second day with no deaths and approaches a thousand hospital discharges due to coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced at 8pm tonight:

28 new infections, 963 (+36) hospital discharges, and 1,029 (-17) active cases.

Total cases is now 2,113, Tenerife has 1,337 positives since the pandemic began; Gran Canaria, 538 cases; La Palma, 86; Lanzarote, 79; Fuerteventura, 41; La Gomera, 10; and El Hierro, 3.

As for deaths, the 121 attributed to Covid-19 in the Canary Islands are distributed as follows: 80 in Tenerife, 32 in Gran Canaria, 6 in La Palma and 3 in Lanzarote.