CANARIES CORONAVIRUS CASES BY MUNICIPALITY ACROSS THE ISLANDS
For the first time since the epidemic started, the Ministry of Health has published statistics by municipality of people infected with coronavirus, according to the address on the patient’s health card.
This list refers to where they are registered, not the hospital where they are being treated, if hospitalized.
ACTIVE CASES BY MUNICIPALITY OF RESIDENCE:
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53087
Posted by admin on Apr 5 2020. Filed under Local News, News Alert. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.