“CANARIES ARE CLOSER TO THE PEAK OF THE PANDEMIC”

The Minister of Health, Julio Pérez, stated today, that with the latest arrival of medical supplies, the situation will be “comfortable” for approximately a week, so all avenues are kept open so that the supply stream remains open.

In a press conference earlier to report on the agreements of the Governing Council, he noted that everything is “considerably better” than at the beginning of the epidemic, and considers that we are “getting closer” to reaching the peak of the curve of the coronavirus outbreak.

Regarding the 58,200 test kits that have been delivered to the Islands, he commented that distribution will be made according to the area that needs them the most, and has the greatest danger of contagion, so the “priority” is the health workers, the elderly, and security forces, with the possibility of carrying out almost 1,000 tests a day.

Pérez also said that he does not believe a sanitary collapse will occur in the Canary Islands, although he appreciates that a field hospital has been arranged in Tenerife at the Recinto Ferial, and maintains that there has only been some “circumstantial” congestion in the Lanzarote hospital, and that of La Candelaria (Tenerife) is the one that bears “the greatest pressure”.

“It has more capacity and is better prepared to do tests, they do more and detect more infections, and therefore they have more admissions and more in ICU,” he indicated, stressing that up to now in the Canary Islands some 13,500 tests have already been carried out.

All in all, he commented that “the data is improving and invites hope” but they do not want to “let their guard down” so “the fight must continue with in the same way.”