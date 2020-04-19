CANARIES WILL CALL FOR ‘REDUCTION OF CONFINEMENT’ WITH RESTRICTIONS

The Canary Island president, Ángel Víctor Torres, said today that the region will request, with the endorsement of the scientific committee which meets on Tuesday, to be able to initiate “an island reduction of confinement”, but maintaining current airport restrictions.

“If we have islands that are free of Covid-19 coronavirus, and they are aiming in that direction, we must recover island normality as soon as possible,” Torres said.

The Canarian Government doesn’t intend to grant this region early confinement to that of the rest of the communities, but rather to propose to the national health authorities that the de-escalation in the islands, take into account the situation in each of them, for example the fact that there have not been any registered deaths in Fuerteventura, El Hierro and La Gomera, and no positive tests in La Graciosa.

Based on this format and data, restrictions would be applied to La Graciosa and El Hierro first, followed by La Gomera and Fuerteventura. Next would be Lanzarote, then La Palma, and last to have any reduction in confinement would be Gran Canaria and Tenerife as they have the most positive cases and deaths.

The Canarian president also asked Sánchez today, for an “immediate shock plan” for the tourism sector of the islands, to which 60% of the 200,000 workers affected by ERTEs in the islands, belong to.

Regarding the repercussions that the health crisis will have for the region, Torres emphasized that the 4.45 billion euros that the State will transfer to the islands this year, are not enough to face the “bleeding” that is expected to happen in the regional ‘coffers’ through the loss of tourist income, which doesn’t happen to the same extent in other regions.

Torres also expressed his support to Sánchez on behalf of the Canary Islands, for the extension of the state of alarm that the Government will request and the decision that has been adopted to face the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

In his opinion, the Canaries “is on the right track” in managing the health crisis, as demonstrated by the fact that it is the only one that has promoted the carrying out of massive testing among residents and staff of nursing homes.

Doing “more than 2,000 tests a day, we are showing the least number of positives, just 12 yesterday, which means that we are on the right path,” he said.

The head of the Canarian Executive has stressed that the lack of confinement in the islands must be accompanied by massive tests, that allow knowing how many people are immunized in the archipelago.