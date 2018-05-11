Canarian beauty beaches
SPAIN’S two island groups boasted seven of the country’s top 10 “most beautiful” beaches last year. And two of them featured in Europe’s top-10 list, including the No.1 position!
The Canary and Balearic Islands featured strongly, the Canaries provided two in Gran Canaria, and one in Fuerteventura, while the Balearics supplied two in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and another in Formentera.
But the 2017 summer’s Traveller’s Choice awards, by review website TripAdvisor, put La Concha, in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, on top of the pile in Europe. It also has the additional bonus of displaying the best tapas bars in the world.
Spain’s top-10 beach rankings
- 1. La Concha beach: San Sebastian, Basque Country
- Playa de Ses Illetes: Formentera
- Playa de Muro: Mallorca
- Playa de Las Canteras: Gran Canaria
- Playa de Las Catedrales: Ribadeo, Galicia
- Playa de Maspalomas: Gran Canaria
- Cala Comte: Ibiza
- Playa de Bolonia: Tarifa, Andalusia
- Playa de Alcudia: Mallorca
- El Cotillo Beach & Lagoons: Fuerteventura
