Campbell

K9 animal news

“HELLO everybody. My name is Campbell. Unfortunately, I have been at K9 since I was a puppy. Although the lovely people here care for me, and the volunteers play with me and take me for lots of walks, it’s just not very much fun having to grow up in a refuge.

“I am a very affectionate little boy, and, any chance I get, I roll over for belly rubs. I love to play, and get on really well with other dogs. Going on walks is one of my favourite things to do, and I love being free, running around and playing with a ball!

“I wouldn’t like to grow old here at the refuge, and really would like a chance to have a real family. Would you like to come and meet me? I am sure you won’t regret it!”

Car-boot sale

This will be held at the bus station in Los Gigantes on Sunday, 4th February, 9am-1pm. Grab a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats. What could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that. There are always some great choices and bargains to be had, including clothing, bric-a-brac and books. Our friendly, K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.