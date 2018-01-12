Have camels got the hump?

THE Three Kings parade is under scrutiny and has been for the last few years, and last Friday could have been the last sighting of them in the Canary Islands for the 6th January showpiece.

Many associations against cruelty towards animals have claimed that the camels used for the Three Kings parades are mistreated and under huge stress.

Debates have already started about whether these animals should still be used in this age-old tradition. And there have been several complaints about the way they are treated during their journeys from one island to another, especially from Lanzorote to Tenerife.

The Associations of Animal Rights organisation claim that other, animals, such as elephants and donkeys, used for Three Kings parades in various municipalities across Spain, are also a cause of concern.

A statement from the group claims that these animals are all under stress, because of several factors, such as noisy crowds, firecrackers and loud music.

For this reason, it is urging public administrators to use alternatives to prevent animal cruelty.