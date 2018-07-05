Call to protect refugees

SPAIN’S Podemos and Equo parties have called on the Government to protect refugees fleeing climate change, now becoming a more significant migration trigger than war.

Global warming affects 64 million people currently, and could increase to 250 million in 2050, according to United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The left-wing political groups want an official government body set up to monitor the problem.

Equo spokesman Juantxo López de Uralde added that women, who were especially more vulnerable, needed special protection.

“Climate change is becoming a greater cause of deplacements than conflict, which is why we can’t look the other way,” he said.

“We have to face the problem and take legal measurements that acknowledge this reality.”