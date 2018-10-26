Calendar now on sale!

Live Arico news

OUR 2019 calendar is dedicated to the animals we have rehomed, as well as some of the island’s artists who help us raise money, and who have adopted, or care for, an abandoned animal.

The support they give us, along with the bars, restaurants and other businesses, is invaluable. The calendar costs five euros, and is currently on sale at the two Live Arico shops, Iceland Las Chafiras, and Champions Sports Bar, Fanabe. Danny and Elliott, aka Dragalicious, are also selling them at their shows.

We would really appreciate being able to sell them from other outlets. If you would be willing to sell them from your business, please contact Siobhan on 676 26 18 25. We raised the printing costs through sponsorship, so every cent from sales goes to the welfare of our animals.

Dog-walking club

Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com