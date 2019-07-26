Please help to buy Sarah’s new limbs

A BRITISH expatriate is preparing to journey from the Costa del Sol to the top of the Sierra Nevada, to raise money to buy prosthetic limbs for a young Marbella woman.

Chris Grenfell, who lives in Elviria, is set to swim for five kilometres, before cycling 200km, from the Marbella Arch to Granada City next Saturday (3rd August)

It is in aid of Sarah Almagro Vallejo, who lost her hands and feet at the age of 18, after contracting septicaemia last year. Chris, an Ironman contestant, is working alongside the Somos tu Ola (We Are Your Wave) foundation, which was set up to raise money for her.

He and fellow-Ironman participant Jasen Riley will then run 50km to the top of Pico Veleta, in Granada, Andalucia, on the steepest tarmac road in Europe. And all in 24 hours. He hopes to raise €3,000 for Sarah’s prosthetic limbs.

Chris told Euro Weekly News that he was moved to take up the challenge after a friend told him Sarah’s story.

“I was training at the gym and my friend told me about Sarah,” he said. “I don’t normally cry, and I’m not normally an emotional person. But when I heard her story, it really affected me. How can that happen?”

Chris has performed similar challenges previously, and, when he considered doing another one, Sarah came to mind.

“Sarah is a bright and sporty girl. If you meet her, you’ll see that she’s so positive, and she has chosen to get on with her life despite everything,” he said.

“We are asking people to dig deep into their pockets, because we will be digging deep into our reserves to complete this challenge!”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1262624663900193/1262641007231892/