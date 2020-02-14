Butter-fingered worker stumbled across drugs

A CLUMSY worker, who dropped a box of A4 paper that actually contained cocaine, led police to uncover nearly 1.5 tonnes of the drug.

The unsuspecting office clerk called in police when the narcotics spilled out! Catalan police searched the Barcelona company’s storeroom to find that 800 boxes, supposedly containing A4 paper, actually held cocaine, totalling 1,413kg, which had been sent, originally, from Brazil.

Two people were arrested in Spain, and the investigation revealed that 10 people had been smuggling drugs from Brazil as part of a criminal organisation.

To launder the money gained from their drug-trafficking, the suspects created an entire business structure with various companies, including real-estate investments and Barcelona fashion stores.

Another way to launder the money was to use people (mulas), who, periodically, made small cash deposits at several bank branches.

The initial discovery was made in 2018, but the probe was completed at the start of this month.

Regional Catalan police carried out 13 simultaneous, house-and-company searches to dismantle the smuggling gang, and, together with the Policia Nacional, carried out one house search on the Balearic Island of Mahon.

The Central Narcotics Unit and the Central Money Laundering Unit of the regional Catalan police (Mossos D’esquadra), assisted by Europol, arrested 14 people, with 10 remanded in custody.

They are suspected of trafficking cocaine and money-laundering, as well as membership of a criminal organisation.