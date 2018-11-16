Busy Liz takes time off for special party

LIZ Montague, who runs children’s charity Helping Hands, takes great pleasure in helping under-privileged kids and their parents.

“When you have the privilege of meeting so many kind, generous people; it really is something else,” she said.

But last Saturday, she experienced the other side of the coin. “I was invited to meet Grahame and some of his friends at a special birthday party,” she said.

“They were there, at the Templete Restaurant, in El Medano, for his 70th birthday. More than 70 of his friends were there to help him celebrate, and what a night it was!

“The restaurant prepared a scrumptious meal and a grand raffle, arranged by Grahame, who donated the proceeds of what was raised to our charity.

“I was absolutely blown away by his generous act, especially as the huge sum of 1,656.43 euros was raised. How amazing was that?”

Liz added: “Grahame’s intention was to give something for his birthday to less-fortunate children here in Tenerife, and he certainly achieved his goal.

“My thanks to him, and all his lovely El Medano friends.”